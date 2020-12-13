Dan Mullen Reportedly Made A Bold Claim About The Playoff

As the college football regular season draws to a close, plenty of programs are trying to figure out how they stack up against the nation’s other top teams. That includes Dan Mullen’s Florida Gators.

No. 6 Florida came into Saturday’s game against LSU at 8-1, already having locked up the SEC East. Next weekend, Mullen and the Gators will travel to Atlanta to play Alabama in the conference championship game.

Many fans and pundits believe that the only way for Florida to get into the College Football Playoff will be by downing LSU and then beating the Crimson Tide. But on ESPN’s Saturday night game, the broadcast team revealed what the Gators head coach said earlier in the week.

According to commentators Sean McDonough and Todd Blackledge, Mullen told them that he believed Florida would still make the playoffs even with a loss to LSU as long as the Gators beat the Crimson Tide.

ESPN announcers just said Dan Mullen told them this week that even if the Gators lose to LSU, he believes Florida would still make the playoffs with a win over Alabama. — Matt Scalici (@MattScalici) December 13, 2020

This statement grew particularly relevant as Florida struggled against Ed Orgeron’s LSU team. The Tigers led the Gators 24-17 at halftime in Saturday’s contest. Heisman contender Kyle Trask struggled throughout the first half.

Still, Mullen’s comments are difficult to understand.

If Florida beats Alabama next weekend, the Gators would undoubtedly get the nod over Nick Saban’s Crimson Tide. Mullen would have a SEC Championship to his name and the group would have the head-to-head win.

However, a loss to LSU would likely leave Florida behind Texas A&M. Even if the Gators beat Alabama in the conference title game, the team would have two losses and one of them would be to the Aggies. It would be difficult to see a two-loss Florida team getting in to the playoff over a one-loss Texas A&M team.

For now, all of these scenarios are hypothetical. Mullen clearly has confidence in his team to get the job done against anyone. Once the games are played, the College Football Playoff Committee will be able to do their job.

First, tune in to ESPN to watch the thrilling conclusion of Florida and LSU. The Gators roared back in the third quarter to take the lead.

Then, be sure to see how the Gators fare against Alabama in next week’s SEC Championship Game.