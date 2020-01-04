Dan Mullen Reportedly Suggested Feleipe Franks Transfer To Pac-12 Program

Washington State’s offensive system is the perfect fit for graduate transfer quarterbacks. The last two transfer quarterbacks to play for Mike Leach – Gardner Minshew and Anthony Gordon – put up ridiculous stats for the Cougars, improving their NFL Draft stock along the way.

WSU is once again looking to add a transfer quarterback who’s able to play in 2020. Former Florida QB Feleipe Franks fits the bill – and his SEC experience could be a major advantage in the Pac-12.

Gators head coach Dan Mullen thinks it’s a perfect fit. According to Theo Lawson of the Spokesman-Review, Mullen has urged Franks to seriously consider transferring to Washington State to play for Mike Leach.

“Florida coach Dan Mullen recommended that former Gators quarterback Feleipe Franks take a serious look at the Cougars and consider spending his final college season in Pullman in order to ‘get developed by Leach,'” Lawson writes, via Spokesman.com.

It’s unclear if Franks has any interest in transferring out to the Palouse. Pullman is nothing like Gainesville – not to mention it’s all the way across the country.

But Washington State certainly seems interested. And given Leach’s success with graduate transfer quarterbacks, any transferring signal-caller would be wise to consider Washington State.

It’d make a bit more sense for Franks to stay closer to the East Coast. But Washington State may be the best move for the former Florida QB.