Dan Mullen Reveals If He Sees Tim Tebow Getting Into Coaching

Though his NFL playing career seems well behind him, Tim Tebow has a lot of qualities that have made people speculate that he could be a football coach someday. But what does Tebow’s former offensive coordinator, Dan Mullen, think about him as a coach?

Appearing on The Paul Finebaum Show, the Florida Gators head coach was asked if Tebow has ever talked to him about coaching. Mullen said he believes Tebow would be “fantastic” at coaching, but feels that Tebow prefers to do other things in life in order to answer his “calling.”

“There has, a little bit,” Mullen said, via 247Sports. “And when you talk to Tim — and I think, Paul, you know Tim and people that know Tim well — I don’t know that the coaching lifestyle fits him, his family, his mission and his calling. Believe it or not, coaching consumes a lot of your time, consumes a lot of your life. And with recruiting, with coaching, with helping your players, mentoring your players, it’s 24-7, 365. Now, to say Tim wouldn’t be good at that is wrong. Tim would be fantastic at that.

“But I think he has a calling beyond that to do other things. And I think that to commit himself to the coaching world, the coaching lifestyle, the coaching profession — I don’t know that that would fit his calling to do the other things, and it would really take away from the things that are important to him and what his calling in life is. So I don’t see that happening anytime soon, even though I think he would be fantastic as a coach.”

Tim Tebow became an icon at Florida, winning the Heisman Trophy and two national championships under Urban Meyer. While his NFL career quickly fizzled out, he has remained close to the game as an analyst for ESPN.

Just about everyone thought he was a lock to join Urban Meyer’s staff with the Jacksonville Jaguars earlier this year.

Now that Tebow has retired from professional baseball as well, he has some more free time on his hands.

But at least for now, Tim Tebow won’t be devoting that time towards becoming a coach.

Would Tebow be a good coach?