Dan Mullen has a new coaching buddy in the state of Florida. UCF has hired former Auburn head coach Gus Malzahn.

Mullen and Malzahn are great friends. The Florida head coach admitted as much in a press conference on Thursday.

“I‘m really happy for Gus,” Mullen said Tuesday, via Saturday Down South. “I’m good friends with Gus.”

Mullen is confident in Malzahn’s abilities as a head coach. He believes the UCF Knights are going to be very successful with the former Auburn head coach at the helm.

“He’s always done a great job and been really successful. Been an innovator,” Mullen continued. “I think he’ll do a great job. I think everybody at UCF should be really excited to have him come in.”

‘Innovator’ is a perfect word to describe Gus Malzahn. He’s one of the best in the business in regards to creativity as well. Sometimes, it proved costly at Auburn, but it should prove highly beneficial at UCF.

Malzahn has big shoes to fill. UCF has become one of the premier Group of Five programs of college football, joining teams like Boise State. To continue such excellence, Malzahn will have to keep recruiting well and put his offensive creativity on full display.

If we’re lucky, Florida and UCF will schedule an upcoming home-and-home series. Doing so would pair Malzahn against his good buddy in Dan Mullen.