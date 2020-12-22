The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

College Football World Reacts To Dan Mullen Show-Cause News

Florida football coach Dan Mullen walking off the field.GAINESVILLE, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 17: Head coach Dan Mullen of the Florida Gators walks off the field before the start of their game against the Idaho Vandals at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium on November 17, 2018 in Gainesville, Florida. (Photo by Scott Halleran/Getty Images)

The NCAA has announced a punishment for Florida football and head coach Dan Mullen, after he was found to have committed recruiting violations. The organization says that Mullen “did not promote an atmosphere of compliance,” and he is receiving a one-year show-cause penalty among other sanctions.

“The Florida football program violated NCAA recruiting contact rules on two occasions, and the head coach did not promote an atmosphere of compliance, according to an agreement released by the Division I Committee on Infractions,” the NCAA said in its release earlier today.

The details of the violations themselves aren’t too salacious. Mullen allegedly met a high school recruit at his high school before his junior football season, and hosted 127 prospects when a group of schools toured the campus on the way to a tournament in Tampa. Those contacts by assistant coaches were also impermissible. The violations were deemed Level II and III, respectively, and Mullen reportedly “agreed that he did not promote an atmosphere of compliance,” per the NCAA release.

Among the penalties, on top of the show cause, is a $5,000 fine, a ban on recruiting at the start of January 2020 for Mullen, a week-long off-campus recruiting ban for the staff in spring 2021, and others that were previously instituted, per the timeline. Nothing there is too serious, though it always looks glaring when a major coach receives a show-cause.

The reaction has broken out the way you’d probably guess. Florida people are downplaying the situation, while rival fan bases are using the opportunity to get digs in at Dan Mullen the Gators program.

Florida football won the SEC East this year, with an 8-3 record after losing to Alabama in the SEC Championship last weekend. The No. 7 Gators will face No. 6 Oklahoma in what should be a very eventful Cotton Bowl on Dec. 30.


About Dan Lyons

Dan is an Editor at The Spun.