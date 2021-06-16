Look: Dan Mullen Trolled By Ex-Florida State Star

Dan Mullen has become a fan favorite in Gainesville after leading the Florida Gators football program back into the national conversation with three impressive, consecutive seasons. But, he may need to still work on his social media game.

Earlier on Wednesday, former Florida State star and current NFL player Terrence Brooks shared that Mullen had mistakenly sent him a Florida recruiting graphic on Instagram. Brooks received the direct message from the Gators coach’s verified account, per Saturday Down South.

Take a look, via Logan B. Robinson:

Dan Mullen sent former 2013 National Champion Terrence Brooks (@_Showtime29) a UF graphic… Didn’t seem to work out well… #Noles pic.twitter.com/mroRBicNx7 — Logan B. Robinson (@LogansTwitty) June 16, 2021

Mullen, or whoever was operating his Instagram account, was likely trying to reach class of 2022 prospect Terrance Brooks, not the current NFL player. The 4-star cornerback has racked up a plethora of offers and has gotten interest from numerous top programs. Brooks recently visited Florida on June 11, meaning that Mullen was likely trying to keep the momentum rolling and entice the high schooler to keep the Gators as an option.

But, it’s unclear if the younger Brooks has even seen the recruiting graphic. Instead, the Terrence Brooks that won the 2013 National Championship with Florida State got the opportunity to poke fun at the Gators head coach.

Mullen is far from the first college football coach to mess up on social media, so he’ll get a pass this time around. For the sake of Florida’s program, let’s hope he was able to talk to the right Terrence Brooks at some point.