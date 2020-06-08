Dan Mullen, Wife Megan Post Dancing Video On TikTok

It looks like Dabo Swinney isn’t the only head coach discovering TikTok during the pandemic. Thankfully, the latest coach to do so isn’t making videos anywhere near as cringe-worthy as the Clemson coach.

Florida head coach Dan Mullen has been making good use of the app these past few weeks, adding a couple of videos that have gained some steam. But none have gotten as much attention as the newest one he released.

Mullen recently released a video of himself and wife Megan taking part in the “Oh Na Na Na” dance challenge. The Gators coach demonstrates some surprisingly nimble feet in a video that’s garnered over 73,000 views – more than almost all of his other videos combined.

If you were to take a guess at which SEC head coach would join TikTok during the pandemic, Dan Mullen probably wouldn’t have been at the top of anyone’s list. Though in fairness, he might not have been the last one either.

Mullen led the Gators to their best season since 2012 after going 11-2 and winning the Orange Bowl in 2019. He is the first Florida coach since Urban Meyer and only the third in school history to record back-to-back seasons of 10 or more wins.

But Mullen has even greater ambitions for 2020 and beyond. He recently said that he believes Florida can go undefeated.

Will Mullen be a contender for the SEC’s Coach of the Year in 2020?