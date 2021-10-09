Dan Mullen’s Halftime Interview Is Going Viral

Few coaches would find something to complain about regarding a 21-0 halftime lead. Well, except for Dan Mullen.

The Florida Gators led Vanderbilt 21-0 at the half on Saturday afternoon. Knowing the opponent, Mullen was well aware it wasn’t good enough.

During his halftime interview, Mullen expressed his disappointment in team’s quarterback play and defensive performance. It was vintage Mullen, to be honest.

Take a look.

THERE’S THE DAN MULLEN WE ALL KNOW AND LOVE!!! HE’S BACK!!! pic.twitter.com/JnAVoZkyMe — InAllKindsOfWeather.com (@AllKindsWeather) October 9, 2021

That’s about as Dan Mullen as it gets. We don’t necessarily blame him.

The Gators fell to the Kentucky Wildcats 20-13 last Saturday, ending their College Football Playoff hopes in the process. It was an ugly defeat, and Mullen is well aware his team needs to improve drastically.

However, Mullen blamed himself for the 15 penalties Florida committed against Kentucky last Saturday. He also seemed to blame the loss on penalties.

“The penalties … I think that was a big factor in it,” Mullen said, via SI.com. “You look at it, if you get into a rhythm through the course of a game, you look at like – the penalties weren’t little like, ticky-tack things, you’re talking taking third downs off the board, you know, third down and backing us up, taking conversions, taking first-down runs off the board with holding penalties, those were the issues.”

Penalties can definitely contribute to a loss, but great teams overcome setbacks.

The good news if Florida is bouncing back well from its Kentucky loss last Saturday. The bad news is the Gators led Vanderbilt just 21-0.

In somewhat unsurprising news, Mullen is unhappy.