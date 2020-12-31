Danny Kanell Has Message For Florida Fans About Dan Mullen

The Florida Gators had a disappointing finish to their 2020 season, as they were blown out by the Oklahoma Sooners last night in the Cotton Bowl. Following the loss, Dan Mullen had some questionable things to say to the media.

Instead of giving Oklahoma credit for its victory, Mullen pointed out that Florida was missing several impact players on Wednesday night.

“I kind of viewed – I don’t know, maybe this is wrong – that wasn’t the 2020 football team that you saw,” Mullen said. “There were 25 guys missing off the 2020 football team out there tonight. That was kind of a kick-start for us for the future, an opportunity for the young guys to play.”

Florida didn’t have Jacob Copeland, Trevon Grimes, Kyle Pitts and Kadarius Toney in the Cotton Bowl. They certainly would’ve given the Gators a better chance of beating the Sooners, but a 35-point loss is tough to ignore.

Regardless of what did or didn’t go Florida’s way this season, the reality is the Gators were mediocre at best in the final three games of the season.

College football analyst Danny Kanell had an interesting take on Florida after last night’s game, tweeting “Dan Mullen and the Gators are perfect for each other.”

Kanell has never been one to shy away from criticizing Florida. This latest take seems to be a jab at the program not reaching its full potential.

There were plenty of bright spots this season for the Gators, but losing three games in a row to end the year is as deflating as it gets.