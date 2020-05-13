On Tuesday night, CBS Sports college football analyst Danny Kanell broke down the 2020 season for the SEC.

During the show, Kanell named the team to beat in the SEC East this season. He thinks the Florida Gators will finally get the best of the Georgia Bulldogs when they square off in 2020.

“The Florida Gators are the team to beat in the SEC East,” Kanell said via Saturday Down South. “I think this is the year they take that big step. I think this is the year they win the division. They’ve got an outstanding quarterback in Kyle Trask, who not enough people talked about this past season and the success he had with Dan Mullen.”

Kanell was just getting started when taking about Mullen. “Dan Mullen is a quarterback guru. He finds talent and he develops it. Plus, you add in the wrinkle with Emory Jones, who comes in and gives you a little bit of a run threat. Florida is going to be better defensively. They have one of the best defensive coordinators in the country.”

Here’s his full breakdown.

Kanell made it clear the SEC East will come down to the game between Georgia and Florida.

He thinks there are issues with Georgia’s offensive line and new quarterback Jamie Newman “isn’t the second coming of [Joe Burrow].”

