Former Florida 4-Star Announces Transfer To Play For Deion Sanders

Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders has done it again: He’s landed a prized transfer to join his football team. This time, it’s a former four-star prospect coming out of the University of Florida.

On Friday, Florida linebacker James Houston announced he is joining Jackson State University as a graduate transfer. He joins Sanders and the Tigers with two years of eligibility remaining.

In three previous seasons at Florida, Houston was a regular contributor on defense. He finished his time in Gainesville with 100 tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks and three forced fumbles.

Coming out of high school in 2017, Houston had a four-star rating by many outlets. 247Sports rated him as the No. 648 overall prospect in the country, the No. 43 outside linebacker, and the No. 83 prospect from the state of Florida.

Thank You To My Lord and Savior For This Opportunity ‼️

Next Chapter🔥

This Time We Got The Pen 🖋 Jeremiah 29:11~ I know the plans I have for you, declares the LORD, plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future."@DeionSanders @GoJSUTigersFB pic.twitter.com/i45qd046ca — JTH⁴✨🐐 (@Jthouston_4) July 2, 2021

Deion Sanders’ first year as head coach of Jackson State wasn’t exactly a resounding success as they finished 4-3. But it wasn’t bad for a first-time head coach in college.

Sanders has impressed many with his superb recruiting ability, prying prospects out of some huge programs last year. Expectations will undoubtedly be higher this coming year now that he has some experience under his belt.

If he continues recruiting strong and landing experienced transfers like James Houston, Jackson State can be a real power in the FCS next year.

Will Deion Sanders land any other big recruits or transfers this summer?