Desmond Howard Thinks A 2-Loss Team Could Make The Playoff

In six editions of the College Football Playoff, the selection committee has invited nine undefeated teams and 15 one-loss teams. No team with two losses or more has ever gotten in, but Desmond Howard thinks that could happen this year.

On Wednesday’s edition of College Football Live, the ESPN analyst suggested that Florida could get in as a two-loss team. The Gators are currently slated to face Alabama in the SEC Championship and lost to Texas A&M earlier this year.

But Howard envisions a scenario where the Gators lose the SEC Championship, and Clemson lose the ACC Championship to Notre Dame, suffering their second loss in the process. In that scenario, Howard says he can see “some people clamoring for Florida.”

“When you look at the firepower of the Florida Gators, watching them play offensively just excites you,” Howard said, via 247Sports. “It jumps off the screen. You’re looking at Kyle Trask, he’s a legitimate Heisman contender, he might be the front-runner. Kyle Pitts is another guy who’s just a special talent. So when you look at Alabama you want to put someone on the field that you believe can match in a shootout with Alabama. And I think that would be the Florida Gators.

“If they play a tough SEC Championship Game against Alabama, maybe take them into overtime, and let’s just say Clemson loses again to Notre Dame, I think you’re gonna see some people clamoring for Florida to get into the College Football Playoff final four. So don’t count the Gators out even if they lose.”

Desmond Howard says he believes there's a way Florida could get into the College Football Playoff with two losses:https://t.co/Lb4KUYoKvH pic.twitter.com/xu8Dcv7WCK — 247Sports (@247Sports) December 10, 2020

The logic is there, we admit. But it’s still a bit of a tough sell to bring on a two-loss Florida team over what would be a two-loss Clemson team that’s currently ranked higher than them.

Ultimately, if Florida really wants to get into the College Football Playoff, their best bet is to just win the SEC Championship Game.

Will we see a two-loss team in the College Football Playoff this year?