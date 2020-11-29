Desmond Howard Names College Football’s Most ‘Unique’ Player

2020 has been a year unlike any other and college football is no exception. So why wouldn’t ESPN analyst Desmond Howard believe that the most unique player in college football doesn’t play one of the typical positions for dominance?

Taking to Twitter on Saturday, Desmond called Florida Gators tight end Kyle Pitts “the most unique player” in college football. He called Pitts “Heisman worthy,” and more unique than the QBs for any top program, including Florida itself.

“The @GatorsFB TE, Kyle Pitts is the most unique player in college football,” Desmond wrote. “More than the QBs at Clemson, Alabama and the one that throws him the ball. #Heisman worthy.”

If we’re being honest, who else could it possibly be? Pitts has been putting up numbers that you just don’t see from a college football tight end.

The Florida tight end has 29 receptions for 513 yards and 11 touchdowns, fourth in college football in receiving touchdowns. He added three to that total in the Gators’ big win over Kentucky yesterday.

Kyle Pitts burst onto the scene in Florida’s season opener with eight catches for 170 yards and a stunning four touchdowns against Ole Miss. He’s scored touchdowns in five of his six games, and multiple touchdowns in three of them.

Many people have argued that his production should see him get a whole lot of votes for the Heisman Trophy. And Desmond Howard is clearly one of them.

While the odds of Pitts becoming a Heisman finalist are slim, his odds of being the first tight end drafted are not. If the season ended today, there’s no doubt he’d be going very early in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Is Kyle Pitts the most unique player in college football right now?