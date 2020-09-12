Details Emerge From The Fire At Ben Hill Griffin Stadium Today

Details have emerged from the fire that took place at Florida’s Ben Hill Griffin Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

A fire broke out at the home of the Florida Gators on Saturday afternoon. Thankfully, it’s since been put out and no one appeared to be injured.

A video surfaced of the fire on Saturday afternoon. Heavy black smoke could be seen coming from one end of the stadium.

The fire department showed up quickly and managed to put out the fire without incident, according to those on the scene.

Florida has since released an official statement on the fire.

“The fire at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium was from a maintenance tractor. The fire is now out and there is no structural damage to the facility,” the school announced on Twitter.

Florida does not open its 2020 college football season until later this month and the Gators begin the season on the road.

Dan Mullen’s team is set to begin the season on Saturday, Sept. 26 against the Ole Miss Rebels in Oxford. Kickoff is set for 12 p.m. E.T. and the game will be televised on ESPN.

Florida’s first home game of the year is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 3. That game will also kick off at noon E.T. on ESPN.