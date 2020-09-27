ESPN Analyst Names The SEC’s No. 2 Playoff Contender

The one time that the SEC got two teams into the College Football Playoff, Alabama and Georgia made the cut and eventually met for the national championship.

There’s a chance we could get a pair of SEC teams into the Playoff this year as well. But instead of Alabama and Georgia, some pundits are saying to keep an eye on Florida.

Before the season, the SEC media picked the Gators to win the East. On Saturday, while the Bulldogs struggled through the first half of their season opener against Arkansas, Florida rolled over Ole Miss from the outset.

This was enough for ESPN’s Heather Dinich to declare the Gators “the team to beat” in the SEC East right now.

“The question is whether Georgia and LSU are just working out some kinks or … it’s an Alabama-Florida SEC championship,” Dinich wrote. “Expectations were certainly higher for Florida this year (the media picked the Gators to win the SEC East), but it was only by 10 more first-place votes than Georgia. The Gators looked more than capable of widening that gap Saturday.”

We won’t get to see the Gators and Bulldogs meet head-to-head until November 7. Before that, Florida will have faced LSU and Texas A&M while Georgia has to meet Auburn, Alabama, Tennessee and Kentucky.

Both teams will be well-tested by the time they square off. Very likely, the SEC East title will be at stake when they do.