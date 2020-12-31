Everyone’s Making The Same Joke About The SEC Tonight

The Spun

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - DECEMBER 30: Quarterback Kyle Trask #11 of the Florida Gators throws against the Oklahoma Sooners during the first half at AT&T Stadium on December 30, 2020 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

The SEC is typically the best conference in college football – and maybe it was this season, too – but the league’s second-best team is getting crushed on Wednesday night.

Florida, the No. 6 team in the country, is getting shellacked by No. 7 Oklahoma, 31-13, at halftime of the Cotton Bowl Classic on Wednesday night.

The Gators are playing without several key players, but even so, the Sooners have been the much better team on the field.

Florida’s star quarterback and Heisman Trophy finalist Kyle Trask had a dreadful first quarter. He threw three interceptions and was replaced by backup Emory Jones. The Gators trailed 17-0 early and trailed by 18 points at halftime.

Of course, fans are now joking about the SEC and their bowl game reputation.

“Little known fact: an SEC team has never lost a bowl game that it really cared about playing in,” college football reporter Brett McMurphy wrote.

He’s obviously joking, but the narrative is typically there. When the SEC loses a bowl game like this, it’s because the team is missing players or just isn’t as motivated as its opponent.

It’s been an odd bowl season, but the start of the New Year’s Six is not going well for the SEC.

Florida and Oklahoma are playing on ESPN.


