Everyone’s Making The Same Joke About The SEC Tonight

The SEC is typically the best conference in college football – and maybe it was this season, too – but the league’s second-best team is getting crushed on Wednesday night.

Florida, the No. 6 team in the country, is getting shellacked by No. 7 Oklahoma, 31-13, at halftime of the Cotton Bowl Classic on Wednesday night.

The Gators are playing without several key players, but even so, the Sooners have been the much better team on the field.

Florida’s star quarterback and Heisman Trophy finalist Kyle Trask had a dreadful first quarter. He threw three interceptions and was replaced by backup Emory Jones. The Gators trailed 17-0 early and trailed by 18 points at halftime.

Of course, fans are now joking about the SEC and their bowl game reputation.

“Little known fact: an SEC team has never lost a bowl game that it really cared about playing in,” college football reporter Brett McMurphy wrote.

Little known fact: an SEC team has never lost a bowl game that it really cared about playing in — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) December 31, 2020

He’s obviously joking, but the narrative is typically there. When the SEC loses a bowl game like this, it’s because the team is missing players or just isn’t as motivated as its opponent.

It seems like every team that loses in the SEC championship always loses their bowl game. Natty or bust I swear — Shaun Dion Hamilton (@iam_sdh20) December 31, 2020

An SEC team gave up 31 points in the first half of a NY6 bowl game, huh? — Ben Baby (@Ben_Baby) December 31, 2020

Gonna be up to Mississippi State to carry the SEC banner during bowl season. Knew it would. — Brandon Walker (@BWalkerSEC) December 31, 2020

Everyone knows this, the SEC has never lost a bowl game that it wanted to play in. SEC > Everyone — Group of FiveStool (@FiveStool) December 31, 2020

Bowl games only count for SEC teams when they win. pic.twitter.com/CUhVAA5UNG — Brad Novotny❄🐻🏈🏁 (@BradNovotny) December 31, 2020

It’s been an odd bowl season, but the start of the New Year’s Six is not going well for the SEC.

Florida and Oklahoma are playing on ESPN.