Everyone’s Saying The Same Thing About Dan Mullen Today

There were already major concerns about Florida’s football program entering today. At this rate, the criticism surrounding Dan Mullen is going to get taken up a notch.

While there’s still time for things to turn around, Florida is currently tied with Samford at home. That just can’t happen for a school that’s supposed to be an SEC powerhouse.

Considering the Gators are already on a three-game losing streak, a loss to the Bulldogs today could potentially put Mullen on the hot seat.

Believe it or not, Florida fans are already begging for Mullen to get fired. In fact, some fans want him to get fired during halftime.

Does Dan Mullen get fired during halftime? pic.twitter.com/ZwiVIvdUU1 — Barstool College Football Show (@BarstoolCFB) November 13, 2021

Dan Mullen is just trying to get fired at this point pic.twitter.com/sbzz4ZDgKB — Keith Hendrix (@KendrixTweets) November 13, 2021

Florida has absolutely quit. Dan Mullen is fired on Sunday pic.twitter.com/Lx1ErRgxZ4 — Tyler Vesely (@TylerVesely) November 13, 2021

Dan Mullen trying to get fired today — PodKATT (@valleyshook) November 13, 2021

We thought tarmac firings were all time…Dan Mullen going to be fired at halftime at the Swamp. — The Tailgate Tent🏈⛺️ (@CFBmaxs) November 13, 2021

Earlier today, ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit questioned the Gators’ commitment to the game.

“I think there needs to be a different approach,” Herbstreit said on College GameDay. “The reality in 2021 is when you have a team that is capable of winning a championship and making a playoff — this team was 3-1 and 10th in the nation – and then things got sideways after the loss to Kentucky. In my opinion, you can lose a team. They start to become more individually focused on whatever their aspirations are.

“I think that happened to Florida last year in the opt-outs for the bowl game and it’s happened again this year. You’re seeing a team that’s quitting on each other. They’re quitting on their coach. There’s a spirit that’s missing in their locker room. That’s a problem.”

It’s always tough to tell if a team is truly quitting on its coach. Nonetheless, this is obviously not a great look for the Gators.

We’ll see if Florida can spark a comeback and defeat Samford this afternoon.