Florida Announces Keyontae Johnson Is Being Released From Hospital

Florida basketball just released its best update yet on forward Keyontae Johnson. Johnson is being released from the hospital and will spend Christmas at home.

The junior wing collapsed on the court during a game against Florida State on December 12. Johnson was stretchered off the court and taken to Tallahassee Memorial Hospital, where his condition was listed as critical, but stable for several days.

Last week, the Norfolk, Va. native began making tremendous progress, enough to be transferred to UF Health Shands. On Friday, Johnson posted a video message of himself thanking people for their support.

Now, he’ll get to return home. For now, there is still no official word as to what caused Johnson’s collapse, but Florida basketball said today that doctors are still attempting to make a full diagnosis.

“As much as everyone wants firm answers, the process to draw definitive conclusions continues, and we ask for patience as the medical professionals continue their work,” the program’s statement reads.

Johnson’s collapse was easily one of the most terrifying things we’ve seen on a court or field. The first couple of days when there was little to no information on his status was equally scary.

It’s been awesome seeing him make progress from afar, and we hope his recovery continues to go smoothly as he transitions to being home with his family.