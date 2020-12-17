Florida Announces New Update On Basketball Star Keyontae Johnson

Last weekend, Florida basketball player Keyontae Johnson collapsed on the court during a game against Florida State. He was immediately taken to the hospital, where he was reportedly in critical but stable condition.

Johnson’s grandfather, Larry DeJarnett, told USA Sports earlier this week that his grandson was in a medically induced coma. Things finally began trending in the right direction on Tuesday, when it was reported that Johnson started following commands and even went on FaceTime with his teammates.

Scott Stricklin, the athletic director at Florida, provided a really encouraging update on Johnson’s status just moments ago.

“Keyontae Johnson continues to show truly encouraging signs of progress as he undergoes tests and further evaluation at UF Health,” Stricklin said. “He and his family have again expressed their gratitude for the outpouring of love, players and well-wishes.”

Florida also announced that its next three non-conference games have been postponed.

The big story here is that Johnson is showing progress in his recovery. As Stricklin said, it’s been an emotionally taxing time for all of Johnson’s family and friends.

It’s still unclear at this time what caused Johnson to collapse on the court last weekend in Tallahassee. Nonetheless, it’s great to hear that he’s making progress.

Our thoughts and prayers remain with Johnson and his loved ones during this time.