Florida announced another official update on basketball player Keyontae Johnson after the junior collapsed on the court during Saturday’s game against Florida State.

The Gators Twitter account sent out a message saying that Johnson had been transferred from Tallahassee Memorial Hospital to UF Health on Monday. The statement continued by saying that he remains in critical but stable condition.

The official message remained brief.

“Keyontae Johnson has been successfully transferred as planned from Tallahassee Memorial to UF Health in Gainesville by Shandscair,” the statement read.

“He continues in critical but stable condition, is following simple commands and undergoing further tests.”

The official update came just hours after Johnson’s grandfather, Larry DeJarnett, told USA TODAY Sports that his grandson was in a medically induced coma.

At the time, he claimed that doctors remained unsure of how the Florida player would recover.

“They’re just not sure,” DeJarnett said via USA TODAY. “He may have had activity in the brain, so they induced the coma. They put him on medication to keep him sedated.”

Florida forward Keyontae Johnson is in a medically induced coma, his grandfather told @usatodaysports. Johnson collapsed during UF"s game against FSU on Saturday. https://t.co/uEx7b8ffxM — Mike Wilson (@ByMikeWilson) December 14, 2020

Johnson’s terrifying story began on Saturday when he collapsed in the midst of his team’s game against Florida State. The Florida junior had just gone up for a dunk, but as he moved back towards midcourt, he suddenly fell to the ground. The whole gym clearly appeared shaken at the incident.

The Gators and the Seminoles finished the game after medical professionals carted Johnson off. No. 20 Florida State won 83-71.

But everyone’s minds remained on Johnson. Players from around the college sports world showed their support of the Florida junior as everyone awaited another update.

The staff of The Spun sends our best wishes to Johnson and his family for a speedy recovery.