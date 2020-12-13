Florida Announces Sunday Morning Update On Keyontae Johnson

Florida men’s basketball just sent out an official update on star forward Keyontae Johnson, who collapsed on the court during yesterday’s game at Florida State.

Johnson went down moments after slamming home a dunk in the first half of Saturday’s loss at FSU. He was stretchered off the court and taken to Tallahassee Memorial Hospital.

As of last night, Johnson was listed in critical, but stable condition. The latest update from UF says the same and does not provide any additional details.

“Keyontae received terrific care on site by the FSU staff and at Tallahassee Memorial, which has worked in consultation with UF health,” said Florida AD Scott Stricklin. “We’re glad his parents can be by his side, and they all feel the support of Gator Nation.”

We’re continuing to pray for Johnson’s full recovery. Whether he can play basketball again is immaterial; his health is paramount.

Admittedly, it is a bit concerning that there haven’t been any substantial updates on his condition. The longer time goes by without one, the easier it is to be worried.

Hopefully Gator Nation gets good news soon.