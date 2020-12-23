Just over a week ago, the college basketball world was in shock after Florida basketball player Keyontae Johnson collapsed on the court during a game against Florida State.

Medical personnel transported Johnson to the hospital. Doctors initially said he was in critical, but stable condition. Johnson’s grandfather, Larry DeJarnett, told USA Sports that doctors placed Keyontae in a medically induced coma.

Over the past week, Johnson has continued to improve. In fact, earlier this week, the Florida basketball star was finally allowed to leave the hospital.

Unfortunately, according to a new report, he won’t be able to play basketball again for at least the rest of this season. According to the Gainesville Sun, Johnson has been diagnosed with a heart condition.

Zach Abolverdi of the Gainesville Sun reported doctors diagnosed Johnson with acute myocarditis.

From the report:

Following the collapse that left Johnson unresponsive, he was transferred last Monday from Tallahassee Memorial to UF Health in Gainesville, where an MRI on his heart led to a diagnosis of acute myocarditis, according to a person with first-hand knowledge. The person spoke on the condition of anonymity because of the sensibility of the situation.

The report noted myocarditis can be caused by viral infections.

Before the 2020-21 college basketball season kicked off, Johnson reportedly tested positive for COVID-19. It’s unclear if that led to his heart condition.

We continue to hope the best for Johnson and his family as he recovers.