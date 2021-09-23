The Florida Gators gave the Alabama Crimson Tide just about all they could handle in last Saturday’s football game. But while the Gators came up short in the 31-29 loss, one college football analyst believes that it would have been a different outcome with a different coach.

Speaking to Paul Finebaum on Thursday, SEC Network contributor Max Griffith asserted that if Urban Meyer or Steve Spurrier had been coaching the Gators last week, they would have won. Griffith thinks that Florida could have won that game by double digits with one of those two at the helm.

“If Steve Spurrier or Urban Meyer was coaching in the Swamp against Alabama last Saturday, Florida would’ve won by double digits,” Griffith said.

That’s a strong take from Griffith, but possibly an obvious one. Spurrier and Meyer rank among greatest SEC head coaches of all-time.

Griffith’s assessment is a more obvious dig at Florida head coach Dan Mullen, who has yet to win the SEC title.

The Gators went into last week’s game ranked No. 11 in the country but didn’t see a drop in the rankings after the narrow loss.

Given the disappointing end to last year’s otherwise incredible season – back-to-back losses in the SEC Championship Game and Cotton Bowl to end it – frustration has to be mounting on Dan Mullen.

Florida have not won an SEC Championship since 2008, and have lost to Alabama four straight times with the conference title on the line. Granted, that was under several different head coaches.

The Gators are close to being national title contenders again. But until they beat Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide, they’ll likely be spinning their wheels.