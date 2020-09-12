Look: Florida’s Ben Hill Griffin Stadium Appears To Be On Fire

Florida’s football program is scheduled to begin its 2020 season at the end of the month. The Gators’ football stadium might be in need of some repairs before then.

According to some videos and photos posted to Twitter on Saturday afternoon, Florida’s Ben Hill Griffin Stadium appears to be on fire.

Heavy black smoke can be seen coming out of what appears to be part of the football stadium. According to one Twitter user, this is on the Stadium Road side of the stadium.

Here’s a look:

The fire department has reportedly pulled up to the stadium and is heading to the second level. We hope that everyone is OK.

Fire department has now pulled up pic.twitter.com/3P3tpcKwAg — Doves Cry Too (@dovescrytoo) September 12, 2020

Thankfully, the fire has reportedly been put out, according to WCJB’s Claudia Bellofatto.

“I just spoke with Gainesville Fire Rescue. There was a fire. They have put out the fire. They will be calling me with details shortly,” she reports.

UPDATE.: I just spoke with Gainesville Fire Rescue. There was a fire. They have put out the fire. They will be calling me with details shortly. — Claudia Bellofatto (@CBellofattoTV) September 12, 2020

Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, known as The Swamp, is among the biggest college football stadiums in the country. It can seat up to roughly 90,000 fans on game days.

Florida is scheduled to open the season at Ole Miss on Saturday, Sept. 26. The Gators will open the season at home on Oct. 3 against South Carolina.