Florida Commit Has Bold Score Prediction For The Georgia Game

Florida-Georgia isn’t just a rivalry for the players, coaches and fans. It’s also a grudge match for commits from each program.

Prior to this Saturday’s meeting between the Bulldogs and Gators, GatorsTerritory.com surveyed a number of prominent recruits for their predictions for the game. One UF commit is showing no mercy.

Sumter (S.C.) four-star defensive end Justus Boone is calling for his future program to shut out its arch rival and register the first win for Florida in the annual series since 2016.

“40-0 (UF),” Boone revealed as his score prediction.

Now, the odds of that prediction coming to fruition seem slim. Florida hasn’t shut out Georgia since 1984 and hasn’t beaten the Bulldogs by 40 points since 1996–though they did win 49-10 in 2008.

Entering the game, Georgia is ranked fifth in the AP poll, while Florida is No. 8. However, many pundits think this is the Gators’ best chance in recent years to beat the Bulldogs and take control of the SEC East.

Florida-Georgia will get underway at 3:30 p.m. ET Saturday on CBS. You can view our staff picks for the game and the rest of Week 10 here.