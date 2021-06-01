Florida, Dan Mullen Announce Major Contract News

Under Dan Mullen the last three seasons, Florida football has taken steps forward as it tries to once again become a dominant program in the SEC.

On Tuesday, the veteran head coach was rewarded with a raise and a contract extension. Mullen will become the third-highest paid coach in the SEC and one of the five highest-paid nationally as a result of this news.

According to USA TODAY’s Steve Berkowitz, Mullen’s salary will increase by about $1.5 million annually. He’ll now earn more than $7.5 million per year.

The extension will run through the 2026-27 season.

Florida and Dan Mullen have agreed to contract extension that will give him raise to $7.57 million annually (up by about $1.5 million annually) and is set to carry through 2026-27 season. He's set to become No. 3-highest-paid coach in SEC this season, No. 5 nationally. — Steve Berkowitz (@ByBerkowitz) June 1, 2021

Mullen is 29-9 in his three seasons in Gainesville, including a trip to the SEC Championship Game in 2020. In 2018 and 2019, the Gators won double-digit games in back-to-back seasons for the first time in a decade.

Mullen has also led Florida to three-straight New Year’s Six bowl appearances, beating Michigan in the 2018 Peach Bowl and Virginia in the 2019 Orange Bowl before falling to Oklahoma in last year’s Cotton Bowl.

In addition to Mullen, Florida also announced extensions for head men’s basketball coach Mike White and head women’s basketball coach Cam Newbauer this afternoon.