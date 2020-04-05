Florida Adds In-State Opponent To 2025 Non-Conference Schedule

Dan Mullen and the Florida Gators have added an in-state opponent to their 2025 non-conference schedule.

The Gators will play Florida A&M on Oct. 11, 2025 at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, per FBSchedules. This will be just the second meeting between the two programs. The first meeting came in 2003 where the Gators walloped the Rattlers 63-3 in Gainesville.

The added opponent completes UF’s 2025 non-conference schedule – and it’s an excitingly unique slate of games, to say the least. With Florida A&M in the fold, Florida’s 2025 non-conference schedule will only feature opponents from the Sunshine State.

Other than Florida A&M, the Gators will play the USF Bulls on Sep. 6, Miami Hurricanes on Sep. 20 and Florida State Seminoles on Nov. 29 – all in the 2025 season. FBSchedules has the latest on the Gators’ 2025 non-conference schedule:

UF will be paying Florida A&M $500,000 for the contest. The game will give the Gators an advantage considering it’ll be played near the middle of the 2025 season.

The new schedule addition isn’t all too exciting for Gator fans. But the all-Florida non-conference is hard not to get excited about – even if the games are still five years away. The Gators will certainly have a claim on the state championship if they sweep the non-conference slate that year.

This fall, the Gators host Eastern Washington, South Alabama, New Mexico State, and travel to FSU to finish the season, to make up the non-conference schedule.

[FBS Schedules]