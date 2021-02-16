The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Florida Athletic Director Explains Decision On Spring Game

Three Florida Gators football helmets on the field.GLENDALE, AZ - JANUARY 08: Florida Gator's helmets sit in the endzone before the start of the 2007 Tostitos BCS National Championship Game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at the University of Phoenix Stadium on January 8, 2007 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Stephen Dunn/Getty Images)

As the country continues to deal with COVID-19, we’re going to see college football programs have to make decisions on their upcoming spring game.

On Tuesday, Florida football announced it will not be holding a spring game for the second year in a row. Athletic director Scott Stricklin revealed the news in a lengthy statement released on Twitter.

“Beginning this Thursday, the Gators football team will have 15 practices that will encompass four weeks,” Stricklin wrote. “However, hosting fans for an intra-squad spring football scrimmage seems unwise given all circumstances, including the fact that Ben Hill Griffin Stadium is being used as a large scale COVID testing and vaccination site.”

Stricklin promised that the program’s social media accounts will provide “enhanced coverage” of spring football. The Gators will also be featured on the SEC Network.

Most likely, we will see a number of teams follow in Florida’s footsteps and eschew a spring game. Others will have one, but won’t allow fans to attend.

Florida is coming off an 8-4 season which included appearances in the Cotton Bowl and SEC Championship Game.

The Gators are 29-9 overall in three seasons under Dan Mullen.


About Matt Hladik

Matt is an Editor at The Spun Media.