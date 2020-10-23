Florida’s AD Issues Update On Football Team’s Current COVID Situation

It’s been a long October for Florida football.

The Gators haven’t played a game since their road contest against Texas A&M on Oct. 10 due to an outbreak of COVID-19 within the program. All Florida team activities have been been paused since Oct. 13.

Earlier on Friday, Florida Athletic Director Scott Stricklin issued an update regarding the status of the team going into a second consecutive off weekend. Via Brett McMurphy of Stadium:

With Florida having paused football activities, UF AD Scott Stricklin said every member of Gators’ program that went to Texas A&M on Oct. 10 remains in quarantine until Monday — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) October 23, 2020

In his official statement, Stricklin claimed that the program assessed all of “the phases of team travel” after returning from College Station nearly two weeks ago. Before returning back to play, the UF AD also mentioned that the players that have tested positive will undergo a full cardiac evaluation, as well as a complete medical evaluation before returning to play.

The Gators reported that 31 players tested positive for COVID-19 tests since the start of the month, in addition to head coach Dan Mullen announcing that he tested positive for the virus. Mullen’s positive test occurred just a few days after he made a controversial comment, encouraging Florida fans to “pack the swamp” amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

The SEC already postponed the Gators’ matchup with Missouri that was originally scheduled for this Saturday, until next weekend on Oct. 31st. Florida’s game against LSU that was supposed to be played last weekend is now slated for Dec. 12.

Here’s Sticklin’s full two-minute statement:

Prior to the outbreak, Florida started the season with two wins before dropping a close game against Texas A&M.

College football feels a little bit less exciting without a powerhouse like Florida on the field, so hopefully the Gators are able to fully recover soon.