Kyle Trask Shares His Reaction To Marco Wilson’s Penalty

It is hard to point directly to the actions of a single player when it comes to a college football team losing a game. In Florida football’s upset loss to LSU, however, one moment stands out: Marco Wilson’s shoe throw.

With the game tied at 34, Florida recorded a huge third down stop pretty deep in LSU territory. Rather than have it as a 4th-and-6 at the LSU 33 with under two minutes left—a situation in which Ed Orgeron would likely punt—Wilson was hit with an unsportsmanlike penalty for throwing a Tiger player’s cleat after the play.

LSU got a new set of downs, and marched down the field. With 23 seconds left in regulation, Cade York hit a bomb of a 57-yard field goal from the Florida 39-yard line to win the game 37-34.

“I know he’s disappointed. It’s a shame..I went back to and watched it, he made a play and the shoe ended up in his hands,” head coach Dan Mullen said after the loss. “He threw the shoe and went to celebrate with his teammates.” Now, one of those teammates, quarterback Kyle Trask, has weighed in.

“First of all, a lot of talk has been about Marco and all that, but he made a lot of great plays in that game,” Trask told SEC Network’s Marty And McGee. “And obviously he made one mistake there at the end, but that doesn’t summarize who he is as a player.

“He made a lot of great plays this whole entire season, and that game, and first things first, we shouldn’t have been in that situation.”

Controversially, the loss doesn’t appear to have hurt Florida football all that much in terms of the ceiling of where their season can go. The Gators will still play Alabama for the SEC Championship this weekend, and because they only fell to No. 7 in the most recent College Football Playoff rankings, it isn’t crazy to think that they could sneak into the field with two losses if they upset the Crimson Tide.

