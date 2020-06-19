4-Star DB Kamar Wilcoxson Announces Commitment

Back in March, four-star recruit Kamar Wilcoxson decommit from Florida. Fast forward a few months later, and the talented safety has experienced yet another change of heart.

Despite decommitting from the Gators during the spring, Wilcoxson kept them on his list of suitors. Judging from his latest announcement, he just needed a little more time to rethink his initial decision.

On Friday, Wilcoxson put an end to his recruitment by announcing his decision to once again commit to Florida. He released a statement on his decision on Twitter.

“I’m blessed to be committed to the University of Florida for good,” Wilcoxson said. “My recruitment is officially over. I appreciate all the coaches who have recruited me up to this point. I’m firm with my decision. I will cut off all communication with other schools.”

Business over emotion, imma Gator stop the commotion ♾ . . . Gator nation, let’s ride . . . 🐊💙 pic.twitter.com/mrnLpAiKE4 — 🪐 (@KamarWilcoxson4) June 19, 2020

It’s been a tricky timeline to follow, but it’s nice to hear that Wilcoxson is at peace with his decision.

Wilcoxson is the No. 275 overall recruit and No. 16 safety in the 2021 class, per 247Sports’ composite rankings.

The addition of Wilcoxson gives Florida the No. 7 overall recruiting class in the country. Dan Mullen has commitments from 19 recruits, which includes four-star wideout Trevonte Rucker and four-star defensive end Tyreak Sapp.

Florida has produced plenty of great safeties over the years, such as C.J. Gardner-Johnson and Keanu Neal. Perhaps the next standout safety for the school will be Wilcoxson.

