Florida Gov. Makes His Thoughts On College Football Extremely Clear

As the 2020 college football season teeters on the edge of cancelation, bigger and bigger voices are doing what they can to salvage it.

Among them is Florida governor Ron DeSantis, who made his thoughts on the matter perfectly clear this week. Speaking to Clay Travis, the Florida governor said he is “100-percent in favor of playing” this season.

DeSantis took it a step further, suggesting that the ACC and SEC (both of whom have teams in his state) should not only play, but poach players from the conferences that don’t. Ultimately, he supports the “#WeWantToPlay” movement and was pleased with Trevor Lawrence taking a leadership role.

There are certainly arguments to be made for letting college football go on as planned. One of the strongest is that if high school and professional football are allowed to play, college football should too.

Florida’s @GovRonDeSantis also says he supports #WeWantToPlay & said he believed @Trevorlawrencee had done a great job speaking out for college athletes. — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) August 10, 2020

But there are a ton of pitfalls that are unique to college football. The fact that some programs may be financially ruined without a single year of earning revenue is one of them.

Throw in the risk factors of playing during a pandemic such as liability, spreading COVID-19, or even someone – anyone – dying on a college’s watch, and you have a recipe for disaster.

Florida, Florida State and Miami are just a few of the major programs poised to have their football seasons canceled. Those teams are pretty large drivers of commerce throughout the state.

Should the 2020 college football season go on, or is canceling the right move?