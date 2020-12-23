In just over a week, one of college football best bowl games will kick off from AT&T Stadium – home of the Dallas Cowboys.

No. 6 Oklahoma will face off against No. 7 Florida in what is expected to be a high-scoring affair. The Sooners took down Iowa State to win the Big 12 title game last weekend.

Meanwhile, Florida gave Alabama everything it could handle in a 52-46 loss in the SEC title game. Before their bowl game kicks off, several players from both teams spoke with the media on Tuesday.

Unsurprisingly, one player gave a little bulletin board material to the other team. Florida linebacker James Houston was complimentary of Oklahoma – especially quarterback Spencer Rattler.

However, he made it very clear Florida is the better team.

Florida LB James Houston on #Sooners: “Oklahoma is a good matchup but they’re not on our level, they're not SEC, they’re not the Florida Gators." — Ryan Aber (@ryaber) December 22, 2020

“I don’t think we’re too much worried about home-field advantage or teams being closer there,” Houston said about playing in Dallas. “I think this is more about what we want to put on film, what we want to put on tape, going out and just showing what the Florida Gators can do, showing that Oklahoma is a good match-up but they’re not on our level.”

He clarified: “They’re not SEC. They’re not the Florida Gators. So we should put on a good show.”

If the Sooners weren’t motivated enough to take down the Gators, Houston’s comments should add some incentive.

Florida and Oklahoma kick off on Wednesday, December 30th at 8:00 p.m. ET.