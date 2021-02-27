Video Of Florida Linemen Trying To Catch Punts Is Going Viral

With over six months to go until Week 0 of the regular season, there’s still plenty of time for college football programs to have fun as they begin to ramp back up for their spring seasons. Just ask Dan Mullen and the Florida Gators.

Mullen shared a video from his Twitter account on Saturday morning that showed his SEC powerhouse having some extracurricular fun at practice on Friday. The Florida head coach challenged four lineman to try to catch a punt at the end of the workout. If three out of the four linemen did so successfully, the team wouldn’t have to run sprints to close out the practice.

Mullen hand-picked two defensive linemen, Zach Carter and Brenton Cox and two offensive linemen, Richard Gouraige and Stewart “Big Stew” Reese, for the challenge. What happened next brought plenty of joy to the college football community.

Take a look:

Hopefully, Florida won’t have to send any linemen back to field punts in 2021. Besides Carter, the group could use a little bit of work.

Despite the showing, it’s great to see that Gators have a little bit of fun before game-planning starts to kick in later this spring. It looks like Mullen’s team has moved on after the 2020 season came to a disappointing end.

Unfortunately Florida faithful won’t be able to share a normal spring game experience with the Gators later this offseason. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, athletic director Scott Stricklin announced recently that the university won’t let fans attend the usually anticipated event. He did mention the school will provide “enhanced coverage” of the team’s spring workouts.

Despite a few key personnel losses, Mullen and the Gators should factor into the SEC later this fall. So long as their special teams unit doesn’t feature linemen catching punts.