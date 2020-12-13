Florida Player Commits One Of The Dumbest Penalties Ever

A Florida Gators player committed one of the dumbest penalties in recent college football history on Saturday night.

Florida, vying for a College Football Playoff berth, is tied with LSU, 34-34, late in the fourth quarter on Saturday evening.

The Tigers have the ball, but only because of a disastrous personal misconduct penalty by a Gators defender.

Florida’s defense stopped LSU well short of a third down attempt. After the play was over, Gators defender Marco Wilson threw an LSU player’s cleat down the field. That’s a 15-yard penalty.

Here’s what happened:

It doesn’t get much dumber than that.

And it might end up costing Florida the game – and a shot at the College Football Playoff.

“The horribly timed shoe throw 20 yards down the field by Florida’s Marco Wilson could end up deciding this game. Wow,” ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg tweeted.

“When I saw all those flags fly in, my first thought was “This must be something dumb.” Got to say, that surpassed all my expectations,” The Athletic’s Andy Staples wrote.

The game isn’t over yet, but Florida’s fan base has to be furious right now.

The end of the Gators vs. the Tigers game can be seen on ESPN.