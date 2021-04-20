Kyle Trask Says He Was Raised To ‘Hate’ 1 Major Program

Texas and Texas A&M haven’t played on the gridiron since 2011, but there’s still a lot of hatred between the longtime rivals. Just ask Florida quarterback Kyle Trask.

Both of Trask’s parents, as well as some other relatives, are A&M alums. Their Aggie fandom helped instill a hatred of all things Longhorns in Trask, who confirmed his bad feelings toward Texas in an interview with Kirk Herbstreit on an ESPN Draft special Monday night.

“I was pretty much raised to hate UT,” Trask told Herbstreit, via 247Sports. “The whole thumbs up deal. The whole nine yards. It extends beyond my mom and dad. Aunts and uncles. I’ve got cousins that went (to A&M), so (the Texas hate) is pretty deep-rooted in my family.”

Trask never got to face Texas during his career at Florida, but he did get one crack at going against his family’s favorite team.

On October 10, 2020, Trask connected on 23-of-32 passes for 312 yards and four touchdowns against Texas A&M, but the Gators ultimately fell short, losing 41-38 in College Station. Trask ultimately finished the season with 4,282 passing yards and 43 touchdowns, finishing fourth in the Heisman Trophy voting.

At one time the No. 2,123rd-ranked recruit in his class, Trask is expected to hear his name called on Day 2 or Day 3 of the 2021 NFL Draft next weekend.