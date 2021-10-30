Florida Reportedly Decides On Starting QB For Georgia Game

The only way the 4-3 Florida Gators are going to beat No. 1 Georgia this afternoon is by catching the Bulldogs by surprise. A late quarterback change could make all the difference.

Dan Mullen is finally moving on from Emory Jones and starting Anthony Richardson this afternoon, according to Matt Zenitz of On3 Sports.

“The expectation is that Anthony Richardson will be Florida’s starting QB against Georgia today, sources tell @On3sports,” Zenitz reported via Twitter.

Numbers wise, Jones and Richardson are similar quarterbacks. But those numbers don’t quite tell the full story. Richardson’s far more impactful with his legs and is a much-more capable thrower compared to Jones.

Regardless, the Gators will need a heroic performance from either of their quarterbacks on Saturday to upset the top-ranked Georgia Bulldogs.

The expectation is that Anthony Richardson will be Florida's starting QB against Georgia today, sources tell @On3sports. Would be the first career start for the talented redshirt freshman, who accounted for four second half touchdowns against LSU Oct. 16. https://t.co/xqNijnnOhV — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) October 30, 2021

It was only a matter of time before Dan Mullen went with Anthony Richardson over Emory Jones. But why’d he wait until today?

It’s not very fair to throw Richardson into the fire against what some are calling one of the best defenses in college football history.

“Now, Anthony Richardson should have already been the starter,” a fan said on Twitter. “But is throwing him out there against this Georgia defense the best idea? We’ll see.”

Good luck, Anthony. Your first test comes against the best defense in college football.

Florida takes on No. 1 Georgia this afternoon at 3:30 p.m. ET on CBS.