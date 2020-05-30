Earlier this year, Florida guard Andrew Nembhard announced that he would declare for the NBA Draft. Florida’s coaching staff was bracing for his departure, but only because he seemed destined to go pro.

Well, it appears Nembhard isn’t ready to go to the NBA at this stage in his career. He’s going to return to the collegiate level, yet he will no longer play for the Gators.

College basketball insider Jeff Goodman broke the news that Nembhard withdrew from the draft process and intends to transfer. The former five-star recruit should have a large market, especially since he has two years of eligibility left.

Nembhard averaged 11.2 points and 5.6 assists per game this past season at Florida. Not only is he a proven commodity, the talented guard has experience in NCAA Tournament games.

BREAKING: Florida’s Andrew Nembhard will withdraw from the NBA Draft and intends to transfer, source told @Stadium. The 6-foot-5 sophomore point guard averaged 11.2 points and 5.6 assists per game this past season and should be a pursued heavily by other high-major schools. — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) May 30, 2020

Coming out of high school, 247Sports had Nembhard ranked as the No. 23 overall recruit and No. 6 point guard.

What separates Nembhard from other guards is his calm playing style. He’s not going to speed up the pace for an offense, but he’s a fundamentally-sound player.

Nembhard should have his choice of schools lined up for him in the coming weeks. It doesn’t sound like he’ll receive a hardship waiver to compete during the 2020-21 season though.

As for Florida, the offense will have to figure out how it’s going to replace a guard that led the team in assists last season.