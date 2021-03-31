Florida cornerback Marco Wilson showed enough talent over the course of his college career to warrant being a mid-round pick in this year’s NFL Draft. However, there is one incident that might worry scouts just a bit.

During the 2020 season, Wilson picked up an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty for chucking an LSU player’s cleat downfield. That actually cost the Gators the game, as Tigers kicker Cade York went on to make a 57-yard field goal for the win.

With the NFL Draft approaching fairly soon, Wilson has opened up about that moment. In an interview with ESPN, he revealed that he’s trying to use that experience as a lesson.

Even though Wilson is trying to turn that costly penalty into a valuable lesson, he made it clear that he’s not going to make any excuses for his actions. In fact, the Florida cornerback was brutally honest when asked about that moment.

“In that type of energy, what did people expect?” Wilson said, via ESPN. “Like I was going to hand it back nicely to him? I was super excited and I threw it. I didn’t purposely do it; it was just a reaction. It went pretty far. I mean, I didn’t think it would go that far. But it did.”

Despite that incident in the Florida-LSU game, Wilson is still projected to hear his name called on the second day of the NFL Draft. At least, that’s what Todd McShay thinks.

“I think purely from a talent standpoint, he’s probably a second- or third-round pick,” McShay said. “He has really great range. He plays aggressively. He’ll lay his body on the line; he’ll do all the little things.”

Wilson finished his Florida career with 99 total tackles, 17 passes defended and three interceptions.

We’ll find out where Wilson will resume his football career next month.