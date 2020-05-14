Major College Football Stadium Could Host NFL Games This Fall

Health concerns around the country have made it tough to figure out how football will be played this fall. Not every state might be willing to have professional sports on their respective grounds, which could force NFL teams to look for a temporary home in 2020.

Arizona and Florida have already announced that professional sports can resume in their respective states this weekend. On the flip side, California could be looking at a lengthy absence from professional sports.

While it’s too soon to determine which states will not allow professional sports in the fall, it turns out that Florida already has a temporary home to offer for an NFL team. On Thursday, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said that Ben Hill Griffin Stadium could be used by an NFL team this year.

“I’ve already spoken with some of our colleges like University of Florida, they got a great football stadium, The Swamp, that’s not used on Sundays,” Gov. DeSantis said. “So, if an NFL team needs a place to land, we could work that out, too.”

NEW: An NFL team can use the University of Florida’s stadium this season, Gov. DeSantis says. UF officials spoke with him on Wednesday. pic.twitter.com/nUPgUVMgAJ — Andy Slater (@AndySlater) May 14, 2020

Ben Hill Griffin Stadium can seat over 88,000 fans in the stands, so that wouldn’t be an issue. However, there’s a solid chance the NFL doesn’t allow fans at games for the 2020 season.

The stadium’s crew would have to work extremely hard to make sure the field is in good shape this fall. Florida is currently set to play on Saturdays like it always does, but now you might have to factor in games being played on Sundays as well.

Florida fans, how do you feel about “The Swamp” potentially being used for NFL games?