An outbreak of COVID-19 in the Florida Gators locker room has reportedly forced college football to postpone and reschedule one of the biggest games of the year.

Florida’s upcoming game against reigning national champion and SEC rival LSU was initially slated for Saturday, October 17. Just yesterday the game was moved to later in the day, but that clearly wasn’t good enough.

On Wednesday, multiple reports revealed that the game is being postponed. According to Brett McMurphy of Stadium, the game is being tentatively rescheduled for December 12.

The Gators reportedly have 19 players (mostly on scholarship) that are positive for COVID-19. Another 10 players have been required to go into quarantine as a result of contact with infected individuals.

Suffice it to say, things at Florida are bad right now. And Dan Mullen’s plans to pack The Swamp with 90,000 fans (which he has since apologized for) look especially short-sighted now.

Florida-LSU isn’t the first and may not even be the last SEC game that’s gotten pushed off in this crazy season. Earlier this week, Saturday’s Missouri-Vanderbilt game had to be postponed as well.

The Gators are coming off a gut-wrenching loss to Texas A&M that now requires them to win out to have a shot at the SEC East, let alone the national title.

LSU is sitting at 1-2 following stunning losses to Mississippi State and Missouri. While the offense looks great, the defense ranks among the worst in college football right now.

Both teams could’ve used the potential win to get back on track. But instead they’re getting an extra bye to lick their wounds.

Which team will win when they finally play: Florida or LSU?