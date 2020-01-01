Florida WR Trevon Grimes Announces NFL Draft Decision

The Florida Gators’ 2019 season ended Monday in a 36-28 Orange Bowl victory over Virginia. With their season now over, many Florida juniors and seniors are expected to declare for the 2020 NFL Draft.

But it looks like star wideout Trevon Grimes won’t be one of them.

Taking to Twitter on Wednesday, Grimes revealed that he plans to continue playing for Florida in 2020. He made it clear that he wants to finish his degree and lead the Gators to a national title.

After a great 2019 season I have discussed my future with my family and coaches. I am excited to say that you will see me playing in The Swamp in 2020. I want to finish my degree and help lead the University of Florida to a championship. Happy New Year Gator Nation.

Getting Grimes back next year will be an absolutely huge boost to the Gators’ passing attack. He finished this past year in the top five on the team in receptions, yards, touchdowns and yards per catch.

With stars such as Lamichal Perine, Van Jefferson and Freddie Swain all poised to leave, Grimes is in line for a greatly increased role with the team next year.

Did Grimes make the right decision by returning to Florida?