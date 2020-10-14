Florida’s AD Responded To Dan Mullen’s Packed Crowd Request

Florida head coach Dan Mullen has a ton of egg on his face this week following a massive COVID-19 outbreak in his locker room. Considering that it comes just days after some highly controversial comments on getting fans into Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, Florida’s athletic director has decided to respond.

Speaking to the media, Florida AD Scott Stricklin denounced Mullen’s comments. He essentially called on Mullen to stay in his lane when it comes to things that are outside his “area of expertise.”

“Coaches sometimes say things that are outside of their area of expertise and they’re really good at what they do. Dan is really good at calling ball plays,” Stricklin told reporters today.

Mullen and the Gators are coming off a 41-38 loss to Texas A&M at Kyle Field. But there were over 24,000 Aggies fans at the stadium that day, which many argue had an influence on the game.

Florida, meanwhile, has limited attendance to 17,000 fans this season.

After the Texas A&M loss, Mullen cited the Florida governor’s decision to allow fans in the stadium and called for “90,000” fans to fill The Swamp for future games to give them a home-field advantage.

But this week we found out that over a dozen players have tested positive for COVID-19. Another 10 are going into quarantine due to exposure. Florida’s game against LSU, scheduled for Saturday, has been postponed.

Breaking: The SEC announced that Saturday's game between No. 10 Florida and LSU has been postponed after the Gators have seen a surge in positive COVID-19 tests this week. pic.twitter.com/lr3fzJTgmO — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) October 14, 2020

Clearly the Gators football program isn’t ready to start packing the stadium again.

Hopefully they learn from this and start to take things one step at a time.