Florida’s Keyontae Johnson In Critical But Stable Condition

There’s a worrisome situation brewing in Tallahassee, Florida after Florida basketball’s Keyontae Johnson collapsed on the court during the Gators-Seminoles game Saturday afternoon.

Johnson, a junior forward out of Virginia, was walking onto the court following a timeout just minutes into the game when he suddenly collapsed. The medical team eventually stretchered the Florida basketball player off the court.

They’re now placing Keyontae Johnson onto a stretcher and wheeling him from the court. Whole arena is silent. Hope he’s ok. https://t.co/SrR5KSkowo pic.twitter.com/kal6AA2BmM — Warchant.com (@Warchant) December 12, 2020

Johnson was taken to a nearby hospital in Tallahassee for further evaluation Saturday afternoon. Denver Parler of Florida men’s basketball communications has the latest update on Johnson’s condition.

Parler reports Johnson is “in critical, but stable condition.” This is obviously a very troubling situation in the state of Florida Saturday afternoon.

“Keyontae Johnson is in critical but stable condition at Tallahassee Memorial,” Parler reports. “We will provide more updates when we are able.”

Keyontae Johnson is in critical but stable condition at Tallahassee Memorial. We will provide more updates when we are able. — Denver Parler (@denverparler) December 12, 2020

Believe it or not, the Gators and Seminoles continued their rivalry showdown at the Tucker Center. Florida State led 45-35 at the half. The game is the last thing on the minds of college basketball fans Saturday afternoon, though.

We’re certainly hoping Keyontae Johnson’s condition doesn’t turn out to be serious and that he can make a full recovery.

Johnson is a major SEC Player of the Year candidate, thanks to his hot-hand to start the season. The Florida forward is averaging 19.7 points and seven rebounds a game this season.

We’ll continue to monitor this situation and provide updates when available.