Florida’s Marco Wilson Is Getting Crushed For Disastrous Penalty

Football is a team sport, meaning losses can’t often be blamed on just one player. The same couldn’t be said for Florida’s loss to the LSU Tigers Saturday night.

Tied at 34 late in the fourth quarter, the Florida defense came up with a key third-down stop. That is, until a late flag came flying on the field. The call? A personal misconduct penalty on Florida’s Marco Wilson.

The Florida defender grabbed an LSU player’s cleat and heaved it downfield. The penalty gave LSU a first down, which wound up making the difference. LSU quarterback Max Johnson drove the ball into field-goal range, allowing kicker Cade York to boot a beautiful 57-yarder for the go-ahead score.

Wilson’s penalty cost the Gators the game. This is one of the dumbest decisions in such a critical moment we’ve ever seen.

Florida was flagged with unsportsmanlike conduct after this play: pic.twitter.com/BBsmOu64j9 — ESPN (@espn) December 13, 2020

Naturally, Marco Wilson is getting absolutely crushed by Florida fans for his moronic penalty. He cost his team a shot at earning a playoff berth.

No words to say how disappointed I am in the immaturity and lack of leadership of the @GatorsFB right now. #firegrantham and kick #marcowilson off the team — Jack M (@DrinkLiftGamble) December 13, 2020

Marco Wilson is the most selfish player I have ever seen…. EVER — gator-RO 👩🏼‍🚒 (@Gator_RoRo) December 13, 2020

Marco Wilson threw the game. That’s the tweet. — Brooks Austin (@BrooksAustinSI) December 13, 2020

2 losses. Both on Marco Wilson. Spare me the team nonsense right now. — Ryan (@GatorRyan) December 13, 2020

Ouch. Marco Wilson is going to want to stay off social media for the next few days. But fans have every right to be upset.

Wilson cost his team a chance to get the defense off the field and give Kyle Trask a shot to go out and win the game. Instead, he thought throwing a shoe after coming up with a critical third-down stop was the appropriate decision.

In the history of dumb penalties, Wilson’s shoe throwing might just top them all.