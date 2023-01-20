Football World Reacts To Top Quarterback Recruit's Stunning Exit

GAINESVILLE, FL - OCTOBER 07: A general view during the game between the Florida Gators and the LSU Tigers at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium on October 7, 2017 in Gainesville, Florida. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)

On Friday, it was announced that Florida granted four-star quarterback Jaden Rashada's release from his National Letter of Intent.

Rashada officially requested his release on Tuesday. This decision reportedly came after the Gator Collective failed to honor a NIL deal worth roughly $13 million.

According to 247Sports' rankings, Rashada is the No. 7 quarterback and No. 59 overall recruit from the 2023 class.

As you'd expect, the college football world had a lot to say this Friday about Rashada's uncertain future.

"Boy this kid better be good with all the noise he’s made this past year lol," one fan replied to the news.

Another fan said, "13 Million is a lot but this is sad that NIL seemed to be used as a pawn to get a kid to sign then withdraw an offer."

"Definitely think he goes out west somewhere," a third fan tweeted.

Rashada is now free to enroll at a different school. He's already being linked to Arizona State and Washington.

Florida, on the other hand, will need to rely on Graham Mertz and Jack Miller III at quarterback.