Former 5-Star Running Back Announces Transfer Destination

Just before the New Year, one of the nation’s top recruits from the 2018 class reportedly entered the transfer portal. A few days later, he announced where he’ll play next.

Lorenzo Lingard, the No. 2 running back recruit in the 2018 class, transferred out of Miami following a rough 2019 season.

“I am extremely blessed with the opportunity to maximize my education and athletics at the University of Florida,” Lingard said in a statement on Instagram.

“I will do whatever it takes to become the Best damn gator as a team player and student athlete. Thank you Coach Dan Mullen and Greg Knox you have a player ready to come in and earn everything.”

The Hurricanes’ running back had 17 carries for 136 yards and two touchdowns in 2018, missing the final seven games of the year with an injury. He redshirted this past season.

Lingard was a five-star prospect and the No. 25 overall recruit in the 2018 class coming out of high school, per 247Sports’ Composite Rankings.

Miami went 6-7 in 2019 and lost to Louisiana Tech in the Independence Bowl.

Florida lands the former top recruit at just the right time. Lamical Perine led the Gators in rushing this season, but is off to the NFL, opening the door for Lingard and others.