Former Florida 4-Star Recruit Announces Transfer Destination

On Saturday afternoon, one of the top recruits from the 2020 class is already leaving his college football team for a new program.

Former four-star offensive lineman recruit Issiah Walker took to Twitter to announce his new team. Walker initially committed to Florida where he enrolled earlier this year.

However, after not even stepping on the field for the Gators, Walker decided Florida wasn’t for him. Instead, the former four-star recruit decided to take his talents to a different Florida program.

He announced he’s transferring to Miami. Walker had a simple message that went along with his announcement on Twitter: “I’m staying home.”

Check it out.

Walker was the No. 15 offensive tackle recruit in the country and the No. 24 player from the state of Florida. He was the No. 156 player in the country, according to 247Sports’ Composite Rankings.

Before the 2019 college football season kicked off, Walker announced his decommitment from South Carolina. After considering Florida and Miami, he eventually signed with the Gators.

However, after enrolling at Florida in January, it seems like Walker had other ideas.

Now he’s headed to Miami, which has been a haven for transfers over the past few years. Quarterback D’Eriq King and Tate Martell transferred there over the past two seasons.