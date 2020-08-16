A former college football player turned beloved assistant coach has reportedly passed away at the age of 48.

Aubrey Hill, a former wide receiver for the Florida Gators, has reportedly died. 247Sports confirmed news of the tragic passing.

“We have learned through sources that former Gator receiver and assistant receiver coach Aubrey Hill has passed away. Sources tell us that Hill was battling an illness but that he kept things to himself about it,” Swamp247 reports.

Hill played for Florida in the early-to-mid 1990s. He helped the Gators win SEC championships in 1991, ’93 and ’94.

The former Florida wide receiver got into coaching in 1996, serving as a GA for Steve Spurrier. He then took jobs at Duke, Elon, Pittsburgh and Miami. Hill returned to Florida to coach under Will Muschamp.

Hill later served as a head coach of Carol City high school before returning to the college level at FIU.

The football world has been pouring out tributes for Hill on social media.

“Miami Carol City Senior High School Administration, Faculty, Staff and Students would like to extend our deepest Sympathy to the family of Coach Aubrey Hill, Sr,” Carol City announced.

Miami Carol City Senior High School Administration, Faculty, Staff and Students would like to extend our deepest Sympathy to the family of Coach Aubrey Hill, Sr.

Devestating news to hear of the passing of former #Gators WR and current FIU WR coach Aubrey Hill. He was only 48 years old. Rest In Peace. — Nick de la Torre (@NickdelaTorreGC) August 16, 2020

I loved Aubrey Hill. God bless his family. — Tim Reynolds (@ByTimReynolds) August 16, 2020

One of the greatest Father, Coach, Friend, and Christian Man I have ever been blessed to have as a part of my life! Until we meet again, keep smiling!!

All our love RIP Coach Aubrey Hill!!! pic.twitter.com/wZl2yYHVGF — JEROD KRUSE (@CoachKruse) August 16, 2020

Our thoughts are with Aubrey’s friends and family during this difficult time.

May he rest in peace.