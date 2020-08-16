The Spun

Former Florida Player, College Football Assistant Dies At 48

Miami takes on FIU at the Orange Bowl.MIAMI, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 23: A general view of the field prior to the game between the FIU Golden Panthers and the Miami Hurricanes at Marlins Park on November 23, 2019 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)

A former college football player turned beloved assistant coach has reportedly passed away at the age of 48.

Aubrey Hill, a former wide receiver for the Florida Gators, has reportedly died. 247Sports confirmed news of the tragic passing.

“We have learned through sources that former Gator receiver and assistant receiver coach Aubrey Hill has passed away. Sources tell us that Hill was battling an illness but that he kept things to himself about it,” Swamp247 reports.

Hill played for Florida in the early-to-mid 1990s. He helped the Gators win SEC championships in 1991, ’93 and ’94.

The former Florida wide receiver got into coaching in 1996, serving as a GA for Steve Spurrier. He then took jobs at Duke, Elon, Pittsburgh and Miami. Hill returned to Florida to coach under Will Muschamp.

Hill later served as a head coach of Carol City high school before returning to the college level at FIU.

The football world has been pouring out tributes for Hill on social media.

“Miami Carol City Senior High School Administration, Faculty, Staff and Students would like to extend our deepest Sympathy to the family of Coach Aubrey Hill, Sr,” Carol City announced.

Our thoughts are with Aubrey’s friends and family during this difficult time.

May he rest in peace.


