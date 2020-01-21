Former Florida QB Feleipe Franks Announces Transfer Destination

Former Florida quarterback Feleipe Franks has selected his transfer destination, and he has decided to stay in the SEC.

Moments ago, Franks announced on Instagram that he will be transferring to Arkansas. He had reportedly been “trending” toward the Razorbacks in recent days and officially visited Fayetteville over the weekend.

Franks announced on December 1 that he would be seeking a graduate transfer. He visited Kansas two weeks later.

Franks was also linked to Washington State before Mike Leach took the job at Mississippi State. At Arkansas, he’ll be eligible to play immediately.

“New beginnings,” Franks wrote in his Instagram post this evening.

Franks started the first three games of the 2019 season for UF before suffering a season-ending dislocated ankle in Week 3 against Kentucky. He had completed 54-of-71 passes for 698 yards, five touchdowns and one interception before getting hurt.

In 2018, Franks started all 13 games for the Gators, throwing for 2,457 yards, 24 touchdowns and six interceptions while rushing for 350 yards and seven scored on 110 carries. He played in 11 games in 2017, making eight starts and passing for 1,438 yards, nine touchdowns and eight interceptions.

A four-star recruit in the 2016 class, Franks redshirted his first year in Gainesville.